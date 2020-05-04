508 Mill Pond Road

2-Level 3-Bed Condo Unit located less than 2 Miles from Downtown Roswell. Swim & Tennis. Gorgeous Tranquil View From Back Deck! 1st Floor has 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level. One Bedroom could be used as Media Room or Large Play Room. Updated Kitchen Countertops & Appliances. Huge 2-Story Family Room with plenty of sunlight. Master Bedroom upstairs w/ French Doors opening to balcony overlooking Family Room. Master Bath has Double Vanity and Walk-In Closet w/shelves. Excellent Schools & Close Shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
