Roswell, GA
508 Mill Pond Road
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

508 Mill Pond Road

508 Mill Pond Road · No Longer Available
Location

508 Mill Pond Road, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
2-Level 3-Bed Condo Unit located less than 2 Miles from Downtown Roswell. Swim & Tennis. Gorgeous Tranquil View From Back Deck! 1st Floor has 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level. One Bedroom could be used as Media Room or Large Play Room. Updated Kitchen Countertops & Appliances. Huge 2-Story Family Room with plenty of sunlight. Master Bedroom upstairs w/ French Doors opening to balcony overlooking Family Room. Master Bath has Double Vanity and Walk-In Closet w/shelves. Excellent Schools & Close Shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Mill Pond Road have any available units?
508 Mill Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Mill Pond Road have?
Some of 508 Mill Pond Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Mill Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
508 Mill Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Mill Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 508 Mill Pond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 508 Mill Pond Road offer parking?
No, 508 Mill Pond Road does not offer parking.
Does 508 Mill Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Mill Pond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Mill Pond Road have a pool?
Yes, 508 Mill Pond Road has a pool.
Does 508 Mill Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 508 Mill Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Mill Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Mill Pond Road has units with dishwashers.
