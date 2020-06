Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Private End Unit! Level Acess! Bright and Open floor plan, Pool is right across the way, Sit on your front porch to view this wonderful wooded view, outdoor storage room, upgraded fixtures through out, split bedroom plan with both large walk-in closets. Home is within walking distance to shops, restaurants in the Roswell District. Located near Top rates schools and recreational center. Minutes from Roswell Park