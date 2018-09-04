50 Martin Point Court

Amenities

RENOVATED AND MOVE IN READY! Gorgeous home in the North Shore of Martins Landing! - RENOVATED AND MOVE IN READY! Georgeous home in the North Shore of Martins Landing! Awesome corner lot with back entry oversized garage. Kitchen and breakfast area open to huge family room-large dining rooms! Stunning Master bedroom plus 3 additional bedrooms on second level-all bedrooms and closets are VERY large and 3 Full baths! Gorgeous flooring throughout! Great opportunity to live in Martins Landing and enjoy the lake, walking trails, pool, tennis, bike paths, community and proximity to the Chattahoochee-fabulous location while maintaining a mountain retreat feel!



