4020 Edgecomb Dr
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

4020 Edgecomb Dr

4020 Edgecomb Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Edgecomb Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brick-Front Townhome w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 half baths, with attached garage. Amazing location. Close to Downtown Roswell & near shops/restaurants. Main floor has hardwood entry, bedroom/office, half bath, & laundry room with patio access. Main Living Room with 9 ft. ceiling, half bath, hardwoods, open-concept Living Room with gas fireplace, & Dining with access to large deck. Open kitchen with gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, & granite. Third floor Master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, & bath with double vanity. Additional bedroom on third floor with vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets, and private bath. Great for roommate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Edgecomb Dr have any available units?
4020 Edgecomb Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Edgecomb Dr have?
Some of 4020 Edgecomb Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Edgecomb Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Edgecomb Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Edgecomb Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 Edgecomb Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4020 Edgecomb Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Edgecomb Dr offers parking.
Does 4020 Edgecomb Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 Edgecomb Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Edgecomb Dr have a pool?
No, 4020 Edgecomb Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Edgecomb Dr have accessible units?
No, 4020 Edgecomb Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Edgecomb Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Edgecomb Dr has units with dishwashers.

