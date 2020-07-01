4020 Edgecomb Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Brick-Front Townhome w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 half baths, with attached garage. Amazing location. Close to Downtown Roswell & near shops/restaurants. Main floor has hardwood entry, bedroom/office, half bath, & laundry room with patio access. Main Living Room with 9 ft. ceiling, half bath, hardwoods, open-concept Living Room with gas fireplace, & Dining with access to large deck. Open kitchen with gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, & granite. Third floor Master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, & bath with double vanity. Additional bedroom on third floor with vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets, and private bath. Great for roommate.