39 Devonshire Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath town home in a desirable Alpharetta community which includes Swim & tennis. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring on the mian level. Separate dining room. Family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a 5 burner gas stove. Granite counter tops. Roommate floor plan on the upper level.



Entrance to private patio and storage closet from the breakfast area.



Convenient to shopping, restaurants and schools.

Schools: Elem-Hillside; Middle-Holccomb Bridge; High-Centennial



This beautiful town home will not last!!!



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



Video Tour



360 Tour



Frequently Asked Questions

Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month’s rent

Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases

============================================

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.



Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

Contact us to schedule a showing.