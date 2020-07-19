All apartments in Roswell
39 Devonshire Court

39 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

39 Devonshire Drive, Roswell, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath town home in a desirable Alpharetta community which includes Swim & tennis. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring on the mian level. Separate dining room. Family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a 5 burner gas stove. Granite counter tops. Roommate floor plan on the upper level.

Entrance to private patio and storage closet from the breakfast area.

Convenient to shopping, restaurants and schools.
Schools: Elem-Hillside; Middle-Holccomb Bridge; High-Centennial

This beautiful town home will not last!!!

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month’s rent
Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application
Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Devonshire Court have any available units?
39 Devonshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Devonshire Court have?
Some of 39 Devonshire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Devonshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
39 Devonshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Devonshire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Devonshire Court is pet friendly.
Does 39 Devonshire Court offer parking?
No, 39 Devonshire Court does not offer parking.
Does 39 Devonshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Devonshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Devonshire Court have a pool?
Yes, 39 Devonshire Court has a pool.
Does 39 Devonshire Court have accessible units?
No, 39 Devonshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Devonshire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Devonshire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
