All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 3510 Waters Edge Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
3510 Waters Edge Trail
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

3510 Waters Edge Trail

3510 Waters Edge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3510 Waters Edge Trail, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous End unit in Upscale Gated Community in sought-after Roswell. Convenient location to shop & restaurants, access to highways. Impeccable home built on the best lot of the neighborhood with a must see kitchen that opens to bright family and dining rooms. Kitchen comes with beautiful stained cabinets, tile backslash, granite countertops, gas range and equipped w/stainless steel appliances. Upstairs spacious master bedrooms has walk-in closet and linen closet, double vanities, shower and garden tub. 2-car garage openers. Excellent public & private schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Waters Edge Trail have any available units?
3510 Waters Edge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Waters Edge Trail have?
Some of 3510 Waters Edge Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Waters Edge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Waters Edge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Waters Edge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3510 Waters Edge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 3510 Waters Edge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Waters Edge Trail offers parking.
Does 3510 Waters Edge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Waters Edge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Waters Edge Trail have a pool?
No, 3510 Waters Edge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Waters Edge Trail have accessible units?
No, 3510 Waters Edge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Waters Edge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Waters Edge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College