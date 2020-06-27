3510 Waters Edge Trail

Amenities
Gorgeous End unit in Upscale Gated Community in sought-after Roswell. Convenient location to shop & restaurants, access to highways. Impeccable home built on the best lot of the neighborhood with a must see kitchen that opens to bright family and dining rooms. Kitchen comes with beautiful stained cabinets, tile backslash, granite countertops, gas range and equipped w/stainless steel appliances. Upstairs spacious master bedrooms has walk-in closet and linen closet, double vanities, shower and garden tub. 2-car garage openers. Excellent public & private schools.