Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
340 Knoll Woods Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

340 Knoll Woods Ter

340 Knoll Woods Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

340 Knoll Woods Terrace, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Property Amenities
Lovely Roswell home in top notch school district- Roswell North Elementary, Crabapple Middle &amp;amp; Roswell High. Hardwood flooring through the entire house. Large living room with built-in bookshelves and cozy fireplace. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances &amp;amp; recessed lighting. Separate dining room with french doors. Large master bedroom with gorgeous, updated en suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and another bedroom/office in the finished basement. Private backyard with huge deck is perfect for entertaining. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Knoll Woods Ter have any available units?
340 Knoll Woods Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Knoll Woods Ter have?
Some of 340 Knoll Woods Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Knoll Woods Ter currently offering any rent specials?
340 Knoll Woods Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Knoll Woods Ter pet-friendly?
No, 340 Knoll Woods Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 340 Knoll Woods Ter offer parking?
No, 340 Knoll Woods Ter does not offer parking.
Does 340 Knoll Woods Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Knoll Woods Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Knoll Woods Ter have a pool?
No, 340 Knoll Woods Ter does not have a pool.
Does 340 Knoll Woods Ter have accessible units?
No, 340 Knoll Woods Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Knoll Woods Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Knoll Woods Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
