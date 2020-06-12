340 Knoll Woods Ter

Amenities

Lovely Roswell home in top notch school district- Roswell North Elementary, Crabapple Middle &amp; Roswell High. Hardwood flooring through the entire house. Large living room with built-in bookshelves and cozy fireplace. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances &amp; recessed lighting. Separate dining room with french doors. Large master bedroom with gorgeous, updated en suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and another bedroom/office in the finished basement. Private backyard with huge deck is perfect for entertaining. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!