310 Milesford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bd/2.5 ba home is nestled on a gorgeously landscaped lot overlooking a small, winding creek. A well kept Colonial Style home w/split entry stairs leading to the front door. Separate entry through basement / dbl car garage area. Basement is unfinished & provides ample storage rm. Main floor is boasting w/elegant wood floors & wainscoting throughout. Family rm has large brick fireplace. Kitchen is equipped w/ high end finishes including double ss oven, fridge, microwave & dw. DR is open to kitchen. Bdrms are all up w/ 2 fully updated & elegant ba's. Available Now!