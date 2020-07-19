All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 310 Milesford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
310 Milesford Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

310 Milesford Court

310 Milesford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

310 Milesford Court, Roswell, GA 30022

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bd/2.5 ba home is nestled on a gorgeously landscaped lot overlooking a small, winding creek. A well kept Colonial Style home w/split entry stairs leading to the front door. Separate entry through basement / dbl car garage area. Basement is unfinished & provides ample storage rm. Main floor is boasting w/elegant wood floors & wainscoting throughout. Family rm has large brick fireplace. Kitchen is equipped w/ high end finishes including double ss oven, fridge, microwave & dw. DR is open to kitchen. Bdrms are all up w/ 2 fully updated & elegant ba's. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Milesford Court have any available units?
310 Milesford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Milesford Court have?
Some of 310 Milesford Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Milesford Court currently offering any rent specials?
310 Milesford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Milesford Court pet-friendly?
No, 310 Milesford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 310 Milesford Court offer parking?
Yes, 310 Milesford Court offers parking.
Does 310 Milesford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Milesford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Milesford Court have a pool?
No, 310 Milesford Court does not have a pool.
Does 310 Milesford Court have accessible units?
No, 310 Milesford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Milesford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Milesford Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoswell Luxury Places
Roswell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Horseshoe Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College