Roswell, GA
187 Thomas Cir
Last updated January 26 2020 at 5:26 AM

187 Thomas Cir

187 Thomas Circle · No Longer Available
Location

187 Thomas Circle, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing 3 bedroom ranch in historic Roswell. Hardwood and tiled floors throughout. Walk to Canton Street and Roswell Area Park. Double french doors open to deck and large private fenced yard. Call fast. Home is Available March 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Thomas Cir have any available units?
187 Thomas Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 187 Thomas Cir have?
Some of 187 Thomas Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Thomas Cir currently offering any rent specials?
187 Thomas Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Thomas Cir pet-friendly?
No, 187 Thomas Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 187 Thomas Cir offer parking?
No, 187 Thomas Cir does not offer parking.
Does 187 Thomas Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Thomas Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Thomas Cir have a pool?
Yes, 187 Thomas Cir has a pool.
Does 187 Thomas Cir have accessible units?
No, 187 Thomas Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Thomas Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 Thomas Cir has units with dishwashers.

