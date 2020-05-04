187 Thomas Cir

Amazing 3 bedroom ranch in historic Roswell. Hardwood and tiled floors throughout. Walk to Canton Street and Roswell Area Park. Double french doors open to deck and large private fenced yard. Call fast. Home is Available March 1, 2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
