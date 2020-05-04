All apartments in Roswell
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:53 PM

150 Founders Mill Court

150 Founders Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

150 Founders Mill Court, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

Downtown Roswell brick and stone townhome located next to Roswell Mill. Luxury end unit with corner courtyard features windows on 3 sides. Upscale kitchen has KitchenAid double ovens, gas cooktop and warming drawer with generous pantry space. Master suite features elegant bath with marble counters and tile plus large custom closet. Walk to shops, restaurants, the covered bridge, the waterfall and more!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Founders Mill Court have any available units?
150 Founders Mill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Founders Mill Court have?
Some of 150 Founders Mill Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Founders Mill Court currently offering any rent specials?
150 Founders Mill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Founders Mill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Founders Mill Court is pet friendly.
Does 150 Founders Mill Court offer parking?
No, 150 Founders Mill Court does not offer parking.
Does 150 Founders Mill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Founders Mill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Founders Mill Court have a pool?
No, 150 Founders Mill Court does not have a pool.
Does 150 Founders Mill Court have accessible units?
No, 150 Founders Mill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Founders Mill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Founders Mill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
