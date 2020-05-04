150 Founders Mill Court

Amenities

Downtown Roswell brick and stone townhome located next to Roswell Mill. Luxury end unit with corner courtyard features windows on 3 sides. Upscale kitchen has KitchenAid double ovens, gas cooktop and warming drawer with generous pantry space. Master suite features elegant bath with marble counters and tile plus large custom closet. Walk to shops, restaurants, the covered bridge, the waterfall and more!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.