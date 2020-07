1435 Lyndhurst Way

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL HOME 3 BEDS, 2 1/2 BATHROOM IN THE GLENS OF CRABAPPLE SUBDIVISION. EVERY ROOM HAS BEEN TOUCHED. NEW PAINT INSIDE/OUT. HARDWOODS ON MAIN AND STAIRS LEADING TO NEW CARPET UPPER LEVEL. KITCHEN - GRANITE COUNTERS W/DEEP PORCELAIN SINK, TILE FLOORING AND SS APPLS. BATHS UPDATED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT. SQ FT IS APPROX SAME AS 4- BEDROOM HOMES IN COMMUNITY. BEAUTIFUL WOODED BACKYARD, PARTIALLY FENCED. PRIVATE SIDE YARD. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING. SIDEWALK COMMUNITY. QUIET SUBDIVISION.