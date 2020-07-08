All apartments in Roswell
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

1352 N Hampton Rd

1352 North Hampton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1352 North Hampton Road, Roswell, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1352 N Hampton Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2

Spacious Alpharetta home beautifully renovated with three full bedrooms and two baths. Open floor plan includes large living room with stone fireplace and dining room that opens to the large deck. The kitchen includes new appliances and plenty of lovely new cabinets. Beautifully renovated bathrooms and roomy bedrooms including a master bed with full bath!!! Long, gracious front porch overlooks the neighborhood. Deep garage and bonus rooms for extra storage! Nestled in a great location a stone's throw from North Point Mall, Mansell Crossing and GA-400! Call today for showing instructions!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County Finance Department (404-612-6830)
Gas: Georgia Natural Gas
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 N Hampton Rd have any available units?
1352 N Hampton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 N Hampton Rd have?
Some of 1352 N Hampton Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 N Hampton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1352 N Hampton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 N Hampton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 N Hampton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1352 N Hampton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1352 N Hampton Rd offers parking.
Does 1352 N Hampton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 N Hampton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 N Hampton Rd have a pool?
No, 1352 N Hampton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1352 N Hampton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1352 N Hampton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 N Hampton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 N Hampton Rd has units with dishwashers.

