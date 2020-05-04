All apartments in Roswell
128 Old Ferry Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

128 Old Ferry Way

128 Old Ferry Way · (678) 984-1704
Location

128 Old Ferry Way, Roswell, GA 30076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Welcoming townhome in Roswell, updated and freshly painted 2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms, 2 covered carports; new flooring - tiles and hardwood. The kitchen offers granite countertops; updated and modern sink faucet; lots of storage space. Open concept dining room. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Conveniently located near Big Creek Park, schools, shopping, I-400. Close to Avalon, North Point Mall, and Roswell downtown. The quiet and pleasant neighborhood offers a swimming pool for the hot summer days to relax. Don't miss this real gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Old Ferry Way have any available units?
128 Old Ferry Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Old Ferry Way have?
Some of 128 Old Ferry Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Old Ferry Way currently offering any rent specials?
128 Old Ferry Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Old Ferry Way pet-friendly?
No, 128 Old Ferry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 128 Old Ferry Way offer parking?
Yes, 128 Old Ferry Way does offer parking.
Does 128 Old Ferry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Old Ferry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Old Ferry Way have a pool?
Yes, 128 Old Ferry Way has a pool.
Does 128 Old Ferry Way have accessible units?
No, 128 Old Ferry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Old Ferry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Old Ferry Way has units with dishwashers.
