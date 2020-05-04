128 Old Ferry Way

Amenities
Welcoming townhome in Roswell, updated and freshly painted 2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms, 2 covered carports; new flooring - tiles and hardwood. The kitchen offers granite countertops; updated and modern sink faucet; lots of storage space. Open concept dining room. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Conveniently located near Big Creek Park, schools, shopping, I-400. Close to Avalon, North Point Mall, and Roswell downtown. The quiet and pleasant neighborhood offers a swimming pool for the hot summer days to relax. Don't miss this real gem.