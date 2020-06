Amenities

HISTORIC ROSWELL on a quiet cul-de-sac street enjoy the solitude of your carry out dinner from the area, on the large cathedral screened back porch, attend all the shopping, dining and events this area has to offer without the need to drive. 4 sides brick ranch, one floor living, large lot. Solid surface flooring though out includes hardwood floors and tile. 3 brms, 1.5 baths. Washer/Dryer. Pets considered with pet fee. Text for information on rental qualifications.