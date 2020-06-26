All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 12725 ETRIS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
12725 ETRIS Road
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

12725 ETRIS Road

12725 Etris Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12725 Etris Road, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Executive housing, in this four sides brick home recently renovated (flooring, paint, lighting, kitchen), sitting on a private 1.8 acres with NO HOA rules. ADDITIONAL two car garage for multiple drivers or extra storage. 4 brms upstairs including master suite and 3 full baths, main level includes hardwoods throughout and recently renovated kitchen, formal dining, eat in kitchen, formal living room and family room and laundry room. Installation of hardwood flooring on main and interior/exterior just painted. LARGE PRIVATE LOT. Full basement, potential in-law suite. Terrace level has access off drive/backyard and could easily be used as separate living area, has 2 brm, full bath, 2nd laundry, living room and additional room. Back deck looks over private backyard and wooded area behind. Lawn care included with lease, one year minimum. 2 miles to Downtown Milton/Crabapple, 4.5 to Canton St/Roswell, and 5 miles to revitalized downtown Alpharetta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12725 ETRIS Road have any available units?
12725 ETRIS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 12725 ETRIS Road have?
Some of 12725 ETRIS Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12725 ETRIS Road currently offering any rent specials?
12725 ETRIS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12725 ETRIS Road pet-friendly?
No, 12725 ETRIS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 12725 ETRIS Road offer parking?
Yes, 12725 ETRIS Road offers parking.
Does 12725 ETRIS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12725 ETRIS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12725 ETRIS Road have a pool?
No, 12725 ETRIS Road does not have a pool.
Does 12725 ETRIS Road have accessible units?
No, 12725 ETRIS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12725 ETRIS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12725 ETRIS Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College