12725 ETRIS Road

Executive housing, in this four sides brick home recently renovated (flooring, paint, lighting, kitchen), sitting on a private 1.8 acres with NO HOA rules. ADDITIONAL two car garage for multiple drivers or extra storage. 4 brms upstairs including master suite and 3 full baths, main level includes hardwoods throughout and recently renovated kitchen, formal dining, eat in kitchen, formal living room and family room and laundry room. Installation of hardwood flooring on main and interior/exterior just painted. LARGE PRIVATE LOT. Full basement, potential in-law suite. Terrace level has access off drive/backyard and could easily be used as separate living area, has 2 brm, full bath, 2nd laundry, living room and additional room. Back deck looks over private backyard and wooded area behind. Lawn care included with lease, one year minimum. 2 miles to Downtown Milton/Crabapple, 4.5 to Canton St/Roswell, and 5 miles to revitalized downtown Alpharetta.