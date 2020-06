Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Roswell High School District! - Really nice traditional home in a fantastic location. Kitchen and den loaded with sunlight overlooking patio and private, nearly flat backyard. Living room complete with nice brick fireplace. Dining room is on main floor. All bedrooms upstairs. Laundry room on main level with lots of bonus storage for food and supplies. 2 car garage. Sought after award winning Fulton schools. And close to adorable Historic Roswell. (Island in kitchen picture may not be included) A one time fee of $55 due at move in.



SCHOOLS: Mountain Park Elementary, Crabapple Middle and Roswell High.



PETS: Some dogs allowed with a pet fee. Call for details. Sorry, no cats.



SQ/FT: 1632



YEAR: Built in 1978



