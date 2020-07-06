120 Sheringham Drive.

Amenities
Welcome home to this beautiful two story rental house in the well maintained subdivision of Kensington Square. This 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 bath house invites you in with a bright open floor plan, great for entertaining. Family room with decorative fire place, kitchen with access to the spacious back yard. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with walk-in closet. Easy access to GA400. This is a must see and won’t last!!!!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.