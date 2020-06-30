All apartments in Roswell
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

1180 Trailmore Drive

1180 Trailmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1180 Trailmore Drive, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Don't miss this one! - Beautiful and spacious home in Martins Landing! Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Updated baths with granite as well. Oversized master with his-hers closets. Huge bonus or 4th bedroom. Large open living space. Great yard with deck. Swim/Tennis/Lake Community. Walking Trails. Close to 400 & lots of shopping! NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5524817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Trailmore Drive have any available units?
1180 Trailmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 Trailmore Drive have?
Some of 1180 Trailmore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Trailmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Trailmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Trailmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1180 Trailmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1180 Trailmore Drive offer parking?
No, 1180 Trailmore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1180 Trailmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 Trailmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Trailmore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1180 Trailmore Drive has a pool.
Does 1180 Trailmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1180 Trailmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Trailmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1180 Trailmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

