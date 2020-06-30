1180 Trailmore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Don't miss this one! - Beautiful and spacious home in Martins Landing! Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Updated baths with granite as well. Oversized master with his-hers closets. Huge bonus or 4th bedroom. Large open living space. Great yard with deck. Swim/Tennis/Lake Community. Walking Trails. Close to 400 & lots of shopping! NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5524817)