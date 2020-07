Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Gabriele Forster at (404) 312-8719. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6565584 to view more pictures of this property. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Private lot and backyard. Close to schools, historic Roswell, shopping and restaurants. Formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace. Hardwood floors. Lots of storage. Surprisingly spacious. New windows. Tenant occupied. Available July 1, 2019.