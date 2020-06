Amenities

Perfect Roswell location - easy walk to all the fun of Canton Street and Historic Roswell, yet on a peaceful and private street. East Roswell Park is close by and offers tons of activities.

3 bedrooms/3 full baths with a bedroom and bath on each level. Tons of storage in the huge basement. All decks are new and in perfect condition! Huge bedrooms and closets

Owner will consider short term or extended lease options.