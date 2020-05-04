All apartments in Roswell
Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:23 AM

1005 Milhaven Drive

1005 Milhaven Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Milhaven Dr, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Impeccable and beautiful Albany floorplan with finished basement is a WOW! Quartz countertops, 42" painted gray cabinets and luxury lighting make this townhome better than new! 5"hdwd floors on the main and in the finished ,daylight, basement. Custom stair runner and extra upgrades make this home stand out! Master suite has a frameless shower and soaker tub! Subtle colors throughout. Shows like a model! Harlow subdivision offers a convenient and easily accessible location with 2 pools, dog parks, tennis courts, and clubhouses!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Milhaven Drive have any available units?
1005 Milhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Milhaven Drive have?
Some of 1005 Milhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Milhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Milhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Milhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Milhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Milhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Milhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Milhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Milhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Milhaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Milhaven Drive has a pool.
Does 1005 Milhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Milhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Milhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Milhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

