809 Bedford Park
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

809 Bedford Park

809 Bedford Park · No Longer Available
Location

809 Bedford Park, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW * Cute 4-sided brick flat ranch in South Peachtree City has been recently renovated with new granite countertops, new roof and perfectly white brand new driveway. * Oversized storage building in the back can be storage, used for addl car(s), workshop and more'' * Home backs up to a cart path for easy access via Golf Cart * Large kitchen with an abundance of freshly painted white cabinets and large master bathroom * Newer Carpet in the bedrooms and Luxury Vinyl in Living Room * Located a short golf cart ride to Publix, schools and close to Braelinn Golf Course * Landlord will lease for $1810 including lawn care or $1700 no lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Bedford Park have any available units?
809 Bedford Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 809 Bedford Park have?
Some of 809 Bedford Park's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Bedford Park currently offering any rent specials?
809 Bedford Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Bedford Park pet-friendly?
No, 809 Bedford Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 809 Bedford Park offer parking?
Yes, 809 Bedford Park offers parking.
Does 809 Bedford Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Bedford Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Bedford Park have a pool?
No, 809 Bedford Park does not have a pool.
Does 809 Bedford Park have accessible units?
No, 809 Bedford Park does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Bedford Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Bedford Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Bedford Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Bedford Park does not have units with air conditioning.
