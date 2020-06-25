809 Bedford Park

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW * Cute 4-sided brick flat ranch in South Peachtree City has been recently renovated with new granite countertops, new roof and perfectly white brand new driveway. * Oversized storage building in the back can be storage, used for addl car(s), workshop and more'' * Home backs up to a cart path for easy access via Golf Cart * Large kitchen with an abundance of freshly painted white cabinets and large master bathroom * Newer Carpet in the bedrooms and Luxury Vinyl in Living Room * Located a short golf cart ride to Publix, schools and close to Braelinn Golf Course * Landlord will lease for $1810 including lawn care or $1700 no lawn care.