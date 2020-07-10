All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

722 S Fairfield

722 South Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

722 South Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Condition with this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Master on Main with full bath and Walk-In Closet-2 Bedrooms and Full Bath+Full Laundry Room up-Tiled Family, Breakfast/Dining Area and Kitchen. All appliances furnished-All Bedrooms are Carpet-Fireplace in Vaulted Family Rm-Subdivision connects to Cart Paths in N'Hood for easy access to Shopping and walking Distance to PTC Elementary-Perfect Location with easy access to Hwy 74 for Downtown Atlanta Or Airport- LOCATED JUST BEHIND DELTA CREDIT UNION @ CORNER OF HWY 74 AND WISDOM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 S Fairfield have any available units?
722 S Fairfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 722 S Fairfield have?
Some of 722 S Fairfield's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 S Fairfield currently offering any rent specials?
722 S Fairfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 S Fairfield pet-friendly?
No, 722 S Fairfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 722 S Fairfield offer parking?
Yes, 722 S Fairfield offers parking.
Does 722 S Fairfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 S Fairfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 S Fairfield have a pool?
No, 722 S Fairfield does not have a pool.
Does 722 S Fairfield have accessible units?
No, 722 S Fairfield does not have accessible units.
Does 722 S Fairfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 S Fairfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 722 S Fairfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 S Fairfield does not have units with air conditioning.

