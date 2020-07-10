722 S Fairfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great Condition with this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Master on Main with full bath and Walk-In Closet-2 Bedrooms and Full Bath+Full Laundry Room up-Tiled Family, Breakfast/Dining Area and Kitchen. All appliances furnished-All Bedrooms are Carpet-Fireplace in Vaulted Family Rm-Subdivision connects to Cart Paths in N'Hood for easy access to Shopping and walking Distance to PTC Elementary-Perfect Location with easy access to Hwy 74 for Downtown Atlanta Or Airport- LOCATED JUST BEHIND DELTA CREDIT UNION @ CORNER OF HWY 74 AND WISDOM