All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 64 Star Spangled.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
64 Star Spangled
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

64 Star Spangled

64 Star Spangled Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

64 Star Spangled Ln, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
guest suite
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Stunning 3-Story Executive Furnished Townhome. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout main floor with open floor concept for easy entertaining plus formal dining room. Oversized Kitchen with grand island overlooking family room. 2nd floor features spacious master retreat with sitting area and luxury bath with dual closets; also on 2nd floor are 2 secondary bedrooms and deluxe full bath. 3rd floor features suite size room and full bath perfect for guest suite, media room exercise area and home office. Private rear patio with green space views. Luxury amenity area and location perfect for access to many restaurants and shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Star Spangled have any available units?
64 Star Spangled doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 64 Star Spangled have?
Some of 64 Star Spangled's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Star Spangled currently offering any rent specials?
64 Star Spangled is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Star Spangled pet-friendly?
No, 64 Star Spangled is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 64 Star Spangled offer parking?
Yes, 64 Star Spangled offers parking.
Does 64 Star Spangled have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Star Spangled does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Star Spangled have a pool?
No, 64 Star Spangled does not have a pool.
Does 64 Star Spangled have accessible units?
No, 64 Star Spangled does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Star Spangled have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Star Spangled does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Star Spangled have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Star Spangled does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
Cartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University