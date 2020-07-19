64 Star Spangled

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage guest suite media room

Stunning 3-Story Executive Furnished Townhome. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout main floor with open floor concept for easy entertaining plus formal dining room. Oversized Kitchen with grand island overlooking family room. 2nd floor features spacious master retreat with sitting area and luxury bath with dual closets; also on 2nd floor are 2 secondary bedrooms and deluxe full bath. 3rd floor features suite size room and full bath perfect for guest suite, media room exercise area and home office. Private rear patio with green space views. Luxury amenity area and location perfect for access to many restaurants and shopping