Amenities

dishwasher garage ice maker microwave carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Have you experienced difficulty looking for a desirable rental? Searching no more! Easy access to highway 85 and quick commute to Hartsfield Int'l Airport. Minutes to golf path, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and schools. Fresh Paint, new carpet! Open floor plan, big living area, spacious master suite on main, two more bedrooms upstairs, nice & fenced back yard. Vaulted ceiling and walking closets. This is the one!