524 Saltlick Trace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy sunset views over the Huddleston pond in this classic 1970's California contemporary home located in sought after school district. Detached garage with gate access to pond and path. Huge outdoor deck & private backyard.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.