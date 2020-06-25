All apartments in Peachtree City
524 Saltlick Trace
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:36 PM

524 Saltlick Trace

524 Saltlick Trc · No Longer Available
Location

524 Saltlick Trc, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy sunset views over the Huddleston pond in this classic 1970's California contemporary home located in sought after school district. Detached garage with gate access to pond and path. Huge outdoor deck & private backyard.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Saltlick Trace have any available units?
524 Saltlick Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 524 Saltlick Trace have?
Some of 524 Saltlick Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Saltlick Trace currently offering any rent specials?
524 Saltlick Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Saltlick Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Saltlick Trace is pet friendly.
Does 524 Saltlick Trace offer parking?
Yes, 524 Saltlick Trace offers parking.
Does 524 Saltlick Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Saltlick Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Saltlick Trace have a pool?
No, 524 Saltlick Trace does not have a pool.
Does 524 Saltlick Trace have accessible units?
No, 524 Saltlick Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Saltlick Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Saltlick Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Saltlick Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Saltlick Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
