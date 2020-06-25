All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

509 Merrill

509 Merrill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

509 Merrill Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Brick Front Large House in Desirable School District !!!. Nice front porch invites you to enter your new home with 5 bedrooms (one in main) and 3 full bathrooms (one in main). A very large open Family Room with a cozy Fireplace, Dinning Room, Den and breakfast kitchen with seating island will take you to the Deck to enjoy a nice back yard view. Upstairs, 4 Bedrooms with an impressive Master Bed/Bath and extra large walk-in closet. You must to see this very nice open floor plan w/ Full unfinished basement. Tenant Occupied Appointment Required! Do Not Disturb Tenant 24 hour notice required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Merrill have any available units?
509 Merrill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 509 Merrill currently offering any rent specials?
509 Merrill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Merrill pet-friendly?
No, 509 Merrill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 509 Merrill offer parking?
No, 509 Merrill does not offer parking.
Does 509 Merrill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Merrill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Merrill have a pool?
No, 509 Merrill does not have a pool.
Does 509 Merrill have accessible units?
No, 509 Merrill does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Merrill have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Merrill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Merrill have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Merrill does not have units with air conditioning.
