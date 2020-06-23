All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

502 Atwood South South West

502 Atwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

502 Atwood Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Ring in the New Year by calling this Beltline Beauty - HOME! Newly Built Custom Bungalow in the Heart of Historic West End is your Dream Rental for 2019!!! Luxury is in the details - Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, Gourmet kitchen w/breakfast bar, gas cooking with indoor grill feature. Luxurious bedroom suite w/double vanities, oversize tile shower and the sweetest soaking tub you've been dreaming of!!!! Ample off street parking pad in the back, picture perfect rocking-chair front porch for lemonade and sweet tea. Apply here: http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/ Email Kelley for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Atwood South South West have any available units?
502 Atwood South South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 502 Atwood South South West have?
Some of 502 Atwood South South West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Atwood South South West currently offering any rent specials?
502 Atwood South South West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Atwood South South West pet-friendly?
No, 502 Atwood South South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 502 Atwood South South West offer parking?
No, 502 Atwood South South West does not offer parking.
Does 502 Atwood South South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Atwood South South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Atwood South South West have a pool?
No, 502 Atwood South South West does not have a pool.
Does 502 Atwood South South West have accessible units?
No, 502 Atwood South South West does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Atwood South South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Atwood South South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Atwood South South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Atwood South South West does not have units with air conditioning.
