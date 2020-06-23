502 Atwood South South West

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Ring in the New Year by calling this Beltline Beauty - HOME! Newly Built Custom Bungalow in the Heart of Historic West End is your Dream Rental for 2019!!! Luxury is in the details - Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, Gourmet kitchen w/breakfast bar, gas cooking with indoor grill feature. Luxurious bedroom suite w/double vanities, oversize tile shower and the sweetest soaking tub you've been dreaming of!!!! Ample off street parking pad in the back, picture perfect rocking-chair front porch for lemonade and sweet tea. Apply here: http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/ Email Kelley for details.