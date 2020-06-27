411 Taberon Rd

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful traditional style home, in the heart of Peachtree City! Enter the foyer that carries into the formal dining room & study. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, updated lighting & breakfast nook. The open floor plan leads you to the cozy living room that features a farmhouse style fireplace. The living room seamlessly opens up to the large sunroom & private fenced in backyard! Upstairs the large master features a completely renovated ensuite with a large subway tile shower, soaker tub, updated vanity & open shelving. The remaining upstairs bedrooms & renovated bathroom make it perfect for families! Enjoy ample storage including a large shed in the backyard. You are only minutes from shopping, dining and A+ schools.