411 Taberon Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful traditional style home, in the heart of Peachtree City! Enter the foyer that carries into the formal dining room & study. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, updated lighting & breakfast nook. The open floor plan leads you to the cozy living room that features a farmhouse style fireplace. The living room seamlessly opens up to the large sunroom & private fenced in backyard! Upstairs the large master features a completely renovated ensuite with a large subway tile shower, soaker tub, updated vanity & open shelving. The remaining upstairs bedrooms & renovated bathroom make it perfect for families! Enjoy ample storage including a large shed in the backyard. You are only minutes from shopping, dining and A+ schools.