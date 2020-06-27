All apartments in Peachtree City
411 Taberon Rd
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

411 Taberon Rd

411 Taberon Road · No Longer Available
Location

411 Taberon Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful traditional style home, in the heart of Peachtree City! Enter the foyer that carries into the formal dining room & study. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, updated lighting & breakfast nook. The open floor plan leads you to the cozy living room that features a farmhouse style fireplace. The living room seamlessly opens up to the large sunroom & private fenced in backyard! Upstairs the large master features a completely renovated ensuite with a large subway tile shower, soaker tub, updated vanity & open shelving. The remaining upstairs bedrooms & renovated bathroom make it perfect for families! Enjoy ample storage including a large shed in the backyard. You are only minutes from shopping, dining and A+ schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Taberon Rd have any available units?
411 Taberon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 411 Taberon Rd have?
Some of 411 Taberon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Taberon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
411 Taberon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Taberon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 411 Taberon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 411 Taberon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 411 Taberon Rd offers parking.
Does 411 Taberon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Taberon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Taberon Rd have a pool?
No, 411 Taberon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 411 Taberon Rd have accessible units?
No, 411 Taberon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Taberon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Taberon Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Taberon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Taberon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
