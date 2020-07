Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Avail now! Wonderful - well maintained split level with lots of space. Fabulous area of PTC, just seconds to Lake Peachtree, parks & library. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, LR/DR combo with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen (or dining area) with granite counters & all appliances including refrigerator & built-in micro. Master with sitting area & separate rec room down. Lots of nice features & in a great area, close to shopping & restaurants. Excellent schools - Booth Middle & McIntosh High.