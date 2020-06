Amenities

Beautifully wooded private California style 2 BR 2 bath Tinsley Mill condo in Peachtree City with screen porch, balcony, vaulted ceilings, and including washer and dryer. Vacation every day in our salt water pool, tennis, golf, and enjoy canoeing on the lake from our dock. Drive your golf cart around town on 100 miles of golf cart paths. Excellent schools. $1500 Per month includes Utilites except electric.