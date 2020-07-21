All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

312 Larkspur Turn

312 Larkspur Turn · No Longer Available
Location

312 Larkspur Turn, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Avail approx March 1st (possibly a few days prior) Wonderful remodel with stylish decor & a great open floor plan. Vaulted living room / dining room combo has a fireplace & sliding doors to the back patio & yard & is open to the brand new kitchen. The kitchen offers white Shaker cabinets, stainless appliances (French door ref, DW, built-in micro & smooth top range) granite counters, tile back splash & a convenient breakfast bar. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout will be easy to take care of & looks great! 3 bedrooms including a master suite with new dual vanity, walk-in closet & a nice new tiled shower. 2 good sized additional bedrooms & hall bath. Home also offers a fenced backyard, 2 car garage with auto opener & a fantastic neighborhood with easy access to all of of Peachtree City's amenities. Miles & miles of cart paths, recreation area with new pool, parks, The Fred Amphitheater, Lake Peachtree & more! Plus award winning schools - Huddleston Elem, Booth Middle & McIntosh High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Larkspur Turn have any available units?
312 Larkspur Turn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 312 Larkspur Turn have?
Some of 312 Larkspur Turn's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Larkspur Turn currently offering any rent specials?
312 Larkspur Turn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Larkspur Turn pet-friendly?
No, 312 Larkspur Turn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 312 Larkspur Turn offer parking?
Yes, 312 Larkspur Turn offers parking.
Does 312 Larkspur Turn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Larkspur Turn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Larkspur Turn have a pool?
Yes, 312 Larkspur Turn has a pool.
Does 312 Larkspur Turn have accessible units?
No, 312 Larkspur Turn does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Larkspur Turn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Larkspur Turn has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Larkspur Turn have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Larkspur Turn does not have units with air conditioning.
