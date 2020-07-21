312 Larkspur Turn

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Avail approx March 1st (possibly a few days prior) Wonderful remodel with stylish decor & a great open floor plan. Vaulted living room / dining room combo has a fireplace & sliding doors to the back patio & yard & is open to the brand new kitchen. The kitchen offers white Shaker cabinets, stainless appliances (French door ref, DW, built-in micro & smooth top range) granite counters, tile back splash & a convenient breakfast bar. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout will be easy to take care of & looks great! 3 bedrooms including a master suite with new dual vanity, walk-in closet & a nice new tiled shower. 2 good sized additional bedrooms & hall bath. Home also offers a fenced backyard, 2 car garage with auto opener & a fantastic neighborhood with easy access to all of of Peachtree City's amenities. Miles & miles of cart paths, recreation area with new pool, parks, The Fred Amphitheater, Lake Peachtree & more! Plus award winning schools - Huddleston Elem, Booth Middle & McIntosh High.