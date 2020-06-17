311 Summer Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Elegant Ranch on a perfectly level yard, with two car garage. Tiled baths and kitchen. New range, and updated kitchen with beautiful countertops and backsplash. Charming brick fireplace in family room. Spacious patio for cookouts and outdoors enjoyment. Make this beautiful home yours today!



View a 3D virtual tour of this property at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pHLUdjgcMMw



GTL Real Estate is proud to offer all new residents a no security deposit option! Depending upon your background screening, you would just pay a monthly fee of between 2-10% of the rent amount as a non-refundable fee in order to have the security deposit waived. You would still be responsible for the cost of any damage done to the property on move-out. After applying for the property, just request the security deposit waiver option.