Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

311 Summer Place

311 Summer Place · (470) 288-3732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Summer Place, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Elegant Ranch on a perfectly level yard, with two car garage. Tiled baths and kitchen. New range, and updated kitchen with beautiful countertops and backsplash. Charming brick fireplace in family room. Spacious patio for cookouts and outdoors enjoyment. Make this beautiful home yours today!

View a 3D virtual tour of this property at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pHLUdjgcMMw

GTL Real Estate is proud to offer all new residents a no security deposit option! Depending upon your background screening, you would just pay a monthly fee of between 2-10% of the rent amount as a non-refundable fee in order to have the security deposit waived. You would still be responsible for the cost of any damage done to the property on move-out. After applying for the property, just request the security deposit waiver option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Summer Place have any available units?
311 Summer Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Summer Place have?
Some of 311 Summer Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Summer Place currently offering any rent specials?
311 Summer Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Summer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Summer Place is pet friendly.
Does 311 Summer Place offer parking?
Yes, 311 Summer Place does offer parking.
Does 311 Summer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Summer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Summer Place have a pool?
No, 311 Summer Place does not have a pool.
Does 311 Summer Place have accessible units?
No, 311 Summer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Summer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Summer Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Summer Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Summer Place does not have units with air conditioning.
