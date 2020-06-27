All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
308 Aster Ridge
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

308 Aster Ridge

308 Aster Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

308 Aster Ridge Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Over $120,000 in stunning improvements! Designed with entertaining in mind, main level is open, bright & airy. Double entry door to the two story foyer leads to vaulted great room with hardwood floors throughout. Everyone will want to cook & gather in this custom gourmet chef's kitchen! Adjacent to the kitchen is a cozy 3-season sunroom. Renovated laundry with ample storage. Master on main with seating area & full wall of bay windows. Ensuite features separate vanities, vaulted ceiling, jetted tub and walk in closet. Upstairs is open to the great room, 2 large bedrooms, bonus room & large closets. 1,100 sqft of finished basement with media room, wet bar, 400 sqft of storage, 2 bedrooms and large bath. Backyard is on the greenbelt with mature landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Aster Ridge have any available units?
308 Aster Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 308 Aster Ridge have?
Some of 308 Aster Ridge's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Aster Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
308 Aster Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Aster Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 308 Aster Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 308 Aster Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 308 Aster Ridge offers parking.
Does 308 Aster Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Aster Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Aster Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 308 Aster Ridge has a pool.
Does 308 Aster Ridge have accessible units?
No, 308 Aster Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Aster Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Aster Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Aster Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Aster Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
