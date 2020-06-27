308 Aster Ridge

Amenities
Over $120,000 in stunning improvements! Designed with entertaining in mind, main level is open, bright & airy. Double entry door to the two story foyer leads to vaulted great room with hardwood floors throughout. Everyone will want to cook & gather in this custom gourmet chef's kitchen! Adjacent to the kitchen is a cozy 3-season sunroom. Renovated laundry with ample storage. Master on main with seating area & full wall of bay windows. Ensuite features separate vanities, vaulted ceiling, jetted tub and walk in closet. Upstairs is open to the great room, 2 large bedrooms, bonus room & large closets. 1,100 sqft of finished basement with media room, wet bar, 400 sqft of storage, 2 bedrooms and large bath. Backyard is on the greenbelt with mature landscaping.