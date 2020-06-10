All apartments in Peachtree City
306 Vendella Cir
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

306 Vendella Cir

306 Vendella Circle · No Longer Available
Location

306 Vendella Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
NORTH PEACHTREE CITY! This house is completely furnished and includes everything, linens, towels, all kitchen ware, utilities (electric, gas, cable, internet, garbage and water) and lawn maintenance. The master bedroom is on the main floor, there is a large family room with 43" tv and fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with eating area, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 1/2 bathrooms, fenced in yard and garage with opener. The minimum period to rent is 3 months. Pets are allowed with approval from the owners and a non-refundable pet deposit. Convenient to I-85 for access to airport and Atlanta. Good for corporate use or while you are looking to decide where to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Vendella Cir have any available units?
306 Vendella Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 306 Vendella Cir have?
Some of 306 Vendella Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Vendella Cir currently offering any rent specials?
306 Vendella Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Vendella Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Vendella Cir is pet friendly.
Does 306 Vendella Cir offer parking?
Yes, 306 Vendella Cir offers parking.
Does 306 Vendella Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Vendella Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Vendella Cir have a pool?
No, 306 Vendella Cir does not have a pool.
Does 306 Vendella Cir have accessible units?
No, 306 Vendella Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Vendella Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Vendella Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Vendella Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Vendella Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
