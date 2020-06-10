306 Vendella Cir

Amenities

NORTH PEACHTREE CITY! This house is completely furnished and includes everything, linens, towels, all kitchen ware, utilities (electric, gas, cable, internet, garbage and water) and lawn maintenance. The master bedroom is on the main floor, there is a large family room with 43" tv and fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with eating area, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 1/2 bathrooms, fenced in yard and garage with opener. The minimum period to rent is 3 months. Pets are allowed with approval from the owners and a non-refundable pet deposit. Convenient to I-85 for access to airport and Atlanta. Good for corporate use or while you are looking to decide where to live.