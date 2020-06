Amenities

Beautiful home in Peachtree City, updated and ready to move in. Award winning schools and connects with Golf Car Paths. This home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and two baths. Kitchen has stainless still appliances and granite countertops. Living room and Dinning Rooms have hardwood Floors. New Carpet shall be installed before tenant moves in.