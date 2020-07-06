26 American Walk

Amenities

Freshly painted and ready for Immediate Occupancy! Too good to be true - tons of space, amenites and convenience galore! Three levels of living space - first level has a one car garage, storage closet, huge bedroom, full bath and office/sitting room that has access to patio. Second level has a sunlit family room w/ gas fireplace, adorable "Juliet balcony" and formal dining area. Kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, plus a breakfast area and sunroom that leads to deck overlooking private greenbelt. Powder room completes this floor. Upper level has a spacious master with den/exercise/flex space, walk-in closet and bathroom w/ double vanities. Additional bedroom w/ private bath and laundry room with washer and dryer. Enjoy all the amenities Centennial has to offer - pool, playground, tennis and club house! Great access to golf cart ride or walk to shops and restaurants! Easy to show! Thanks!