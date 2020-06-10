227 Melrah Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna

Large, open, and bright home with FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT and POOL in McIntosh school district! Rental Rate includes pool maintenance. 2 story great room w/ stone fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ island, granite and SS. Formal dining room. Guest room or office or playroom on main w/ fireplace and full bath (could also be a 2nd master bedroom). Spacious master suite with fireplace. Fully finished basement includes: bar area, eating area, large rec room/2nd family room, office/guest room, sauna, full bath, and storage area. Possible in-law suite in basement. Private backyard with gorgeous pool and covered sitting area. Shed. Fenced yard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer all stay with the home. Great neighborhood and location!