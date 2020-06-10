All apartments in Peachtree City
227 Melrah Hill

227 Melrah Hill · No Longer Available
Location

227 Melrah Hill, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Large, open, and bright home with FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT and POOL in McIntosh school district! Rental Rate includes pool maintenance. 2 story great room w/ stone fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ island, granite and SS. Formal dining room. Guest room or office or playroom on main w/ fireplace and full bath (could also be a 2nd master bedroom). Spacious master suite with fireplace. Fully finished basement includes: bar area, eating area, large rec room/2nd family room, office/guest room, sauna, full bath, and storage area. Possible in-law suite in basement. Private backyard with gorgeous pool and covered sitting area. Shed. Fenced yard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer all stay with the home. Great neighborhood and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Melrah Hill have any available units?
227 Melrah Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 227 Melrah Hill have?
Some of 227 Melrah Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Melrah Hill currently offering any rent specials?
227 Melrah Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Melrah Hill pet-friendly?
No, 227 Melrah Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 227 Melrah Hill offer parking?
Yes, 227 Melrah Hill offers parking.
Does 227 Melrah Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Melrah Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Melrah Hill have a pool?
Yes, 227 Melrah Hill has a pool.
Does 227 Melrah Hill have accessible units?
No, 227 Melrah Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Melrah Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Melrah Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Melrah Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Melrah Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
