207 Lenox Dr

If you're looking for all the comforts of home, you must see this meticulously maintained home in North Peachtree City, This home has a full living/great room with gas log fireplace open to gorgeous kitchen, granite countertops, gourmet gas range/oven, attached to a bright and sunny breakfast room. Enjoy coffee on the screened porch or patio. Large Master with attached master bath, solid surface counter tops, dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Two additional bedrooms on main floor, one with attached bath, large closets. Upstairs bonus/in law/teen suite with full bath and office area! Plenty of storage in attic and garage. Home is fully furnished, freshly painted, cleaned. Lawn maintenance included!