Peachtree City, GA
207 Lenox Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 Lenox Dr

207 Lenox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

207 Lenox Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
If you're looking for all the comforts of home, you must see this meticulously maintained home in North Peachtree City, This home has a full living/great room with gas log fireplace open to gorgeous kitchen, granite countertops, gourmet gas range/oven, attached to a bright and sunny breakfast room. Enjoy coffee on the screened porch or patio. Large Master with attached master bath, solid surface counter tops, dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Two additional bedrooms on main floor, one with attached bath, large closets. Upstairs bonus/in law/teen suite with full bath and office area! Plenty of storage in attic and garage. Home is fully furnished, freshly painted, cleaned. Lawn maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Lenox Dr have any available units?
207 Lenox Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 207 Lenox Dr have?
Some of 207 Lenox Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Lenox Dr currently offering any rent specials?
207 Lenox Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Lenox Dr pet-friendly?
No, 207 Lenox Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 207 Lenox Dr offer parking?
Yes, 207 Lenox Dr offers parking.
Does 207 Lenox Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Lenox Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Lenox Dr have a pool?
No, 207 Lenox Dr does not have a pool.
Does 207 Lenox Dr have accessible units?
No, 207 Lenox Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Lenox Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Lenox Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Lenox Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Lenox Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
