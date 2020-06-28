Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool playground basketball court tennis court

206 Journeys End Available 10/07/19 - Lovely 3BR/2Full Bath home in Fetlock neighborhood situated on spacious wooded lot. Interior features include cozy fireplace in living room and beautifully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and tile flooring. Appliance package includes the full kitchen. Landscape service provided. This cul-de-sac home is within easy distance of Glenloch Recreation Center with pools, soccer fields, basketball & tennis courts and playground. Also close to Huddleston Pond Park and nearby shopping and restaurants. Privately managed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5065506)