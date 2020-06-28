All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

206 Journeys End

206 Journeys End · No Longer Available
Location

206 Journeys End, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
206 Journeys End Available 10/07/19 - Lovely 3BR/2Full Bath home in Fetlock neighborhood situated on spacious wooded lot. Interior features include cozy fireplace in living room and beautifully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and tile flooring. Appliance package includes the full kitchen. Landscape service provided. This cul-de-sac home is within easy distance of Glenloch Recreation Center with pools, soccer fields, basketball & tennis courts and playground. Also close to Huddleston Pond Park and nearby shopping and restaurants. Privately managed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5065506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Journeys End have any available units?
206 Journeys End doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 206 Journeys End have?
Some of 206 Journeys End's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Journeys End currently offering any rent specials?
206 Journeys End is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Journeys End pet-friendly?
No, 206 Journeys End is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 206 Journeys End offer parking?
No, 206 Journeys End does not offer parking.
Does 206 Journeys End have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Journeys End does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Journeys End have a pool?
Yes, 206 Journeys End has a pool.
Does 206 Journeys End have accessible units?
No, 206 Journeys End does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Journeys End have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Journeys End does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Journeys End have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Journeys End does not have units with air conditioning.
