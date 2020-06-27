All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 205 Albemarle Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
205 Albemarle Ln
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

205 Albemarle Ln

205 Albemarle Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

205 Albemarle Ln, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3-bedroom home in one of Peachtree City\'s premier planned communities in the Kedron area. Open floor plan with 2-story foyer and separate dining room. Family room with gas fireplace and access to large rear deck. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash and stainless fridge. Master suite and closet with a second laundry room, pull-down ironing board and access to floored attic space. Updated fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Extra deep garage with space for golf cart parking. Located within walking distance of shopping and dining. Convenient to commuting routes and cart paths. Lawn care included. Arrange for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Albemarle Ln have any available units?
205 Albemarle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 205 Albemarle Ln have?
Some of 205 Albemarle Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Albemarle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
205 Albemarle Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Albemarle Ln pet-friendly?
No, 205 Albemarle Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 205 Albemarle Ln offer parking?
Yes, 205 Albemarle Ln offers parking.
Does 205 Albemarle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Albemarle Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Albemarle Ln have a pool?
No, 205 Albemarle Ln does not have a pool.
Does 205 Albemarle Ln have accessible units?
No, 205 Albemarle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Albemarle Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Albemarle Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Albemarle Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Albemarle Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University