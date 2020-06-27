205 Albemarle Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3-bedroom home in one of Peachtree City\'s premier planned communities in the Kedron area. Open floor plan with 2-story foyer and separate dining room. Family room with gas fireplace and access to large rear deck. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash and stainless fridge. Master suite and closet with a second laundry room, pull-down ironing board and access to floored attic space. Updated fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Extra deep garage with space for golf cart parking. Located within walking distance of shopping and dining. Convenient to commuting routes and cart paths. Lawn care included. Arrange for your showing today!