1606 Cascade Overlook

Amenities
Desired top Schools, easy shopping and entertainment. Walking, jogging and golf path community . Very friendly subdivision with various organized activities for kids. Well designed and open floor plan. Spacious rooms, full of natural light, plenty of storage. High vaulted or trey ceilings, two story foyer and grant living room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and double ovens. Huge master suite with Jacuzzi, double sided fireplaces. This house won't stay long. Please contact the agent for showing!