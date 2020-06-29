All apartments in Peachtree City
1606 Cascade Overlook · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Cascade Overlook, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Desired top Schools, easy shopping and entertainment. Walking, jogging and golf path community . Very friendly subdivision with various organized activities for kids. Well designed and open floor plan. Spacious rooms, full of natural light, plenty of storage. High vaulted or trey ceilings, two story foyer and grant living room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and double ovens. Huge master suite with Jacuzzi, double sided fireplaces. This house won't stay long. Please contact the agent for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Cascade Overlook have any available units?
1606 Cascade Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 1606 Cascade Overlook have?
Some of 1606 Cascade Overlook's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Cascade Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Cascade Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Cascade Overlook pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Cascade Overlook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 1606 Cascade Overlook offer parking?
No, 1606 Cascade Overlook does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Cascade Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Cascade Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Cascade Overlook have a pool?
Yes, 1606 Cascade Overlook has a pool.
Does 1606 Cascade Overlook have accessible units?
No, 1606 Cascade Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Cascade Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Cascade Overlook has units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Cascade Overlook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Cascade Overlook does not have units with air conditioning.
