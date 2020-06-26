All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 144 Rockspray Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
144 Rockspray Ridge
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:06 PM

144 Rockspray Ridge

144 Rockspray Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

144 Rockspray Ridge, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated 3 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath home located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. There is a large bonus room that could be used as an office or 4th Bedroom. The back of the home includes a large nice screened in porch. Tenants still live in the home. Please contact Broker for any viewings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Rockspray Ridge have any available units?
144 Rockspray Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 144 Rockspray Ridge have?
Some of 144 Rockspray Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Rockspray Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
144 Rockspray Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Rockspray Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 144 Rockspray Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 144 Rockspray Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 144 Rockspray Ridge offers parking.
Does 144 Rockspray Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Rockspray Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Rockspray Ridge have a pool?
No, 144 Rockspray Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 144 Rockspray Ridge have accessible units?
No, 144 Rockspray Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Rockspray Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Rockspray Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Rockspray Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Rockspray Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University