Recently updated 3 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath home located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. There is a large bonus room that could be used as an office or 4th Bedroom. The back of the home includes a large nice screened in porch. Tenants still live in the home. Please contact Broker for any viewings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 144 Rockspray Ridge have any available units?
144 Rockspray Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 144 Rockspray Ridge have?
Some of 144 Rockspray Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Rockspray Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
144 Rockspray Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.