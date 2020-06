Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Location! Close to shopping, schools, and entertainment. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of Peachtree City with fenced yard. Available move-in July 8th. Washer and dryer are included. Will consider short term rental at adjusted rental rate. Small Pet (under 25lb) accepted with non refundable pet deposit of $250.