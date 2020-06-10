All apartments in Peachtree City
130 Braelinn Ct
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

130 Braelinn Ct

130 Braelin Court · No Longer Available
Location

130 Braelin Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home With Lots of Charm! - Cozy 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom home close to trails for easy access all over Peachtree City schools, restaurants and shopping! From the kitchen you can oversee the level, fenced backyard with screened-in porch. Rear mudroom with pet door leads into the laundry room off of the kitchen. Half bath on main floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The Master Bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet with custom closet system, and private bathroom. Skylights brighten up both upstairs bathrooms. Bonus area for office or sitting area in second-story loft overlooks the vaulted living room. This home has a lot of charm, and a lot of built-ins! Professionally managed by HN Leasing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5285393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Braelinn Ct have any available units?
130 Braelinn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 130 Braelinn Ct have?
Some of 130 Braelinn Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Braelinn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
130 Braelinn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Braelinn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Braelinn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 130 Braelinn Ct offer parking?
No, 130 Braelinn Ct does not offer parking.
Does 130 Braelinn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Braelinn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Braelinn Ct have a pool?
No, 130 Braelinn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 130 Braelinn Ct have accessible units?
No, 130 Braelinn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Braelinn Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Braelinn Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Braelinn Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Braelinn Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

