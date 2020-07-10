All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 122 S Fairfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
122 S Fairfield Dr
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

122 S Fairfield Dr

122 South Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

122 South Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is a beautiful find! Living room opens up to a dining area then the kitchen with an open format. Natural light fills the home giving it a peaceful atmosphere and natural glow as well. Master on the Main! Two car garage and natural landscaping seem to be icing on the cake, not to mention the fact that it's close to the main golf cart paths, shopping, and local Peachtree City schools as well as the washer, dryer, and refrigerator being included. (SORRY, NO PETS) Call Tim @ 678.712.4284 to schedule a showing, today. Visit www.homelinkpm.com for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 S Fairfield Dr have any available units?
122 S Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 122 S Fairfield Dr have?
Some of 122 S Fairfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 S Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
122 S Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 S Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 122 S Fairfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 122 S Fairfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 122 S Fairfield Dr offers parking.
Does 122 S Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 S Fairfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 S Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 122 S Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 122 S Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 122 S Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 122 S Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 S Fairfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 S Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 S Fairfield Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University