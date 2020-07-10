122 S Fairfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is a beautiful find! Living room opens up to a dining area then the kitchen with an open format. Natural light fills the home giving it a peaceful atmosphere and natural glow as well. Master on the Main! Two car garage and natural landscaping seem to be icing on the cake, not to mention the fact that it's close to the main golf cart paths, shopping, and local Peachtree City schools as well as the washer, dryer, and refrigerator being included. (SORRY, NO PETS) Call Tim @ 678.712.4284 to schedule a showing, today. Visit www.homelinkpm.com for more details.