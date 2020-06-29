All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

122 Clarin Way

122 Clarin Way · No Longer Available
Location

122 Clarin Way, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW PRICE $1795! 4 Bedroom 2.5 baths in Mint Condition with NEW Carpet, FRESH Paint, Family W/Fireplace and Gas Starter plus Formal or Casual Eating area. Good Cabinet and Counter Space in Kitchen with Center Work Island. Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Disposal --Great Location Near Schools and Shopping---Deck overlooks Private Wooded Backyard- Located near end of Cul-De-Sac. DAYS ON THE MARKET INDICATES DAYS FOR SALE PRIOR TO TRANSFER TO RENTAL PROPERTY! Ready for Move-In...Call for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Clarin Way have any available units?
122 Clarin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 122 Clarin Way have?
Some of 122 Clarin Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Clarin Way currently offering any rent specials?
122 Clarin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Clarin Way pet-friendly?
No, 122 Clarin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 122 Clarin Way offer parking?
Yes, 122 Clarin Way offers parking.
Does 122 Clarin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Clarin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Clarin Way have a pool?
No, 122 Clarin Way does not have a pool.
Does 122 Clarin Way have accessible units?
No, 122 Clarin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Clarin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Clarin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Clarin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Clarin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
