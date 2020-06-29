122 Clarin Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

NEW PRICE $1795! 4 Bedroom 2.5 baths in Mint Condition with NEW Carpet, FRESH Paint, Family W/Fireplace and Gas Starter plus Formal or Casual Eating area. Good Cabinet and Counter Space in Kitchen with Center Work Island. Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Disposal --Great Location Near Schools and Shopping---Deck overlooks Private Wooded Backyard- Located near end of Cul-De-Sac. DAYS ON THE MARKET INDICATES DAYS FOR SALE PRIOR TO TRANSFER TO RENTAL PROPERTY! Ready for Move-In...Call for your private showing.