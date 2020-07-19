All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 Bowmoor Bank

111 Bowmoor Bank · No Longer Available
Location

111 Bowmoor Bank, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Free 1st months rent for approved tenant! Very nice home - open & spacious. Large master BR - lovely huge backyard! Light filled vaulted family room with fireplace & is open to dining room. Eat in kitchen with range, DW & disposal included & pantry closet. Huge master bedroom with own bath & walk-in closet. Very nice home, well maintained & in a great neighborhood with excellent PTC schools. Cart path access is close by as well. Agents please call Preferred Realty with any questions & for LB code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Bowmoor Bank have any available units?
111 Bowmoor Bank doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 111 Bowmoor Bank have?
Some of 111 Bowmoor Bank's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Bowmoor Bank currently offering any rent specials?
111 Bowmoor Bank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Bowmoor Bank pet-friendly?
No, 111 Bowmoor Bank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 111 Bowmoor Bank offer parking?
Yes, 111 Bowmoor Bank offers parking.
Does 111 Bowmoor Bank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Bowmoor Bank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Bowmoor Bank have a pool?
No, 111 Bowmoor Bank does not have a pool.
Does 111 Bowmoor Bank have accessible units?
No, 111 Bowmoor Bank does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Bowmoor Bank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Bowmoor Bank has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Bowmoor Bank have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Bowmoor Bank does not have units with air conditioning.
