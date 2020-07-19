111 Bowmoor Bank

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Free 1st months rent for approved tenant! Very nice home - open & spacious. Large master BR - lovely huge backyard! Light filled vaulted family room with fireplace & is open to dining room. Eat in kitchen with range, DW & disposal included & pantry closet. Huge master bedroom with own bath & walk-in closet. Very nice home, well maintained & in a great neighborhood with excellent PTC schools. Cart path access is close by as well. Agents please call Preferred Realty with any questions & for LB code.