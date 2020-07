Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 story home features a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, and eat-in-kitchen. A half bath and laundry room are located on the main level as well. The four bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs. This home is located in the Braelinn Elementary, Rising Starr Middle School and Starr's Mill H.S. area. Great schools and a great home available right now. Please call or email for more information.