107 Paddock Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

107 Paddock Trail

Peachtree City, GA 30269



Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3.5

Kitchens: 2

Bonus: 1



We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.



This attractive sprawling home has a great floor plan and plenty of room. The main level features a huge living room with decorative fireplace, a front room, an eat-in kitchen, and a guest bath. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens to the large back deck. Upstairs is a master suite with full bath, and three other roomy bedrooms, all with ceiling fans. The finished basement can be used as a mother-in-law suite and includes a large finished bonus room with three large closets, a full kitchen, a full bath, and an enclosed porch. New windows and carpeting throughout. Within walking distance of Glenloch Recreation Center with Pool,Splash Pad and scenic lake, this home is also close to Clayton State University and several restaurants including: The Beirut, Goto Japanese Restaurant, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Due South Southern Cuisine, Pascal's Bistro, Georgia Shrimp Company, and more!!!



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Fayette County Water System

Gas: Scana, Gas South

Electric: Coweta-Fayette EMC



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.