Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
107 Paddock Trl
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:45 PM

107 Paddock Trl

107 Paddock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

107 Paddock Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
107 Paddock Trail
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3.5
Kitchens: 2
Bonus: 1

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

This attractive sprawling home has a great floor plan and plenty of room. The main level features a huge living room with decorative fireplace, a front room, an eat-in kitchen, and a guest bath. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens to the large back deck. Upstairs is a master suite with full bath, and three other roomy bedrooms, all with ceiling fans. The finished basement can be used as a mother-in-law suite and includes a large finished bonus room with three large closets, a full kitchen, a full bath, and an enclosed porch. New windows and carpeting throughout. Within walking distance of Glenloch Recreation Center with Pool,Splash Pad and scenic lake, this home is also close to Clayton State University and several restaurants including: The Beirut, Goto Japanese Restaurant, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Due South Southern Cuisine, Pascal's Bistro, Georgia Shrimp Company, and more!!!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fayette County Water System
Gas: Scana, Gas South
Electric: Coweta-Fayette EMC

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Paddock Trl have any available units?
107 Paddock Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 107 Paddock Trl have?
Some of 107 Paddock Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Paddock Trl currently offering any rent specials?
107 Paddock Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Paddock Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Paddock Trl is pet friendly.
Does 107 Paddock Trl offer parking?
No, 107 Paddock Trl does not offer parking.
Does 107 Paddock Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Paddock Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Paddock Trl have a pool?
Yes, 107 Paddock Trl has a pool.
Does 107 Paddock Trl have accessible units?
No, 107 Paddock Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Paddock Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Paddock Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Paddock Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Paddock Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
